STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say the U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested a suspect in the Fourth of July killing of a man in Stockton.

Officers showed up along the 8000 block of Albany Drive that night and found 38-year-old man had been shot. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Stockton police announced that – with the help of U.S. Marshals – 38-year-old Oscar Wooten had been arrested in connection to the killing.

Exactly what led up to the shooting has not been detailed by detectives.

Wooten has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing homicide charges.

The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.