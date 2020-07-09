SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A rough plan on how school could look like when the academic year starts up again and students return to the classroom has been released by the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Several procedures will be in place to stop the spread of coronavirus – and both students and staff will be required to wear face coverings, according to the plan.

The district says schools will provide face coverings for those who need them. Those unable to wear a covering will be asked to wear a shield instead.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Exactly how the mask requirement will be enforced is not clear.

Other changes will include requiring physical distancing – which will force some school sites to modify classrooms, hallways and other common areas. Students and staff will be screened for coronavirus symptoms every day, while spaces will be disinfected throughout the day.

The draft plan will be presented to the district board on July 16.

The 2020-21 academic year is scheduled to begin on Sept. 3.

Read the draft plan here.