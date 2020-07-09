STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that left a man hurt in Stockton early Thursday morning.

Police say a 29-year-old man was walking along the 2600 block of East Scotts Avenue when the suspects drove by him. Someone in the car then started shooting, hitting the man at least three times.

The suspects took off, but officers were able to find them a short time later. While questioning the suspects, police say a gun was found.

Two suspects were eventually arrested: 22-year-old Xavier Edwards and a 17-year-old boy. Both are facing attempted homicide and weapons charges.

No motive for the shooting has been detailed. Police say the shooting victim is at the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.