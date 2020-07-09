MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — At only eight days old, little Mumble has quite a tale to tell. Jennifer Pasquetti with Pacific Waterfowl Rescue took Mumble in after someone dumped the little duckling at a lake, hardly giving it a shot at surviving.

Pasquetti says kids were tormenting the baby bird and chucking rocks at it.

“It’s heartbreaking to know first off that somebody would dump a domestic animal first off, and that other people would be cruel to it. To show such animal cruelty is just heartbreaking to me,” said Pasquetti.

Lorraine Aubret, the executive director of Pacific Waterfowl Rescue, has seen the worst of the worst rescuing all kinds of injured and struggling birds. Mumble is one of many.

“They’re capable of feeling pain. We need to protect them. We need to respect them. I think encouraging people to report animal abuse to the authorities would be one thing. I think the biggest thing is not to abandon your pet ducks in public areas. It is a crime. There’s always other options. There’s rescues, animal shelters,” said Aubret.

“Domestics can’t fly so when you dump them at a local pond or park you’re basically giving them a death sentence. Domestics don’t know how to live on their own,” said Pasquetti.

From lonely to loved, Mumble not only has a shot at life but hope for a long one ahead in a forever home.