STOCKTON (CBS13) — Investigators have released photos of people wanted for allegedly taking advantage of peaceful protests to commit crimes.

The incidents happened back on June 12 during the George Floyd protests in the North Stockton area. The protests were by a wide margin peaceful, but police say some people did engage in criminal activity.

Police say the suspects committed acts such as vandalism, assault on citizens and officers, and attempted carjacking.

On Wednesday, some photos of the suspects were released by the police department.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact detectives at (209) 937-8532.