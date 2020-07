MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a hit-and-run in Modesto late Tuesday night, police say.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. along Standiford Avenue, near Carver Road.

Modesto police did not have many details about the incident, but did confirm that a man was struck by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of the car has been given at this point.

The scene was cleared by the early morning hours Wednesday.