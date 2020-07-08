SAN QUENTIN (CBS13) — Another inmate who was on California’s death row has died from apparent complications related to coronavirus.

David Reed had been at San Quentin State Prison since 2011 after a conviction for first-degree murder with a deadly weapon out of Riverside County.

The 60-year-old inmate was recently transferred to an outside hospital. On Tuesday, he was pronounced dead. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Reed experienced health complications consistent with COVID-19, but it hasn’t been confirmed if he tested positive for the virus.

Including Reed, there have now been a total of five California death row inmates who have died in recent days. California leaders have harshly criticized CDCR for an outbreak at San Quentin State Prison – where the state’s death row is located – that has resulted in about 40 percent of inmates being infected.

Statewide, there have been more than two dozen deaths from coronavirus in the state’s prison system. As of early July, more than 2,600 inmates are listed as actively having the infection – with a large chunk of that number coming from San Quentin.

Nearly 500 CDCR employees are also listed as being infected, according to state figures.

With Reed’s death, CDCR says there are now 720 people on California’s death row.