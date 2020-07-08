ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — A Calaveras County preschool building was damaged in a fire late Tuesday night.

The scene was along Stanislaus Avenue in Angels Camp, apparently at the Calaveras County Office of Education’s Structured Day Preschool.

From pictures taken at the scene, the structure was heavily involved and appears to have suffered significant damage. Firefighters were able to contain the flames by the early morning hours on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. It’s unclear if any other structures were damaged.

Firefighters from several different agencies responded to help, including Angels Camp, Altaville Melones, South County, Murphys Fire, San Andreas, and Cal Fire’s Tuolumne-Calaveras unit.