YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Yolo County businesses not following public health orders could face up to a $10,000 fine. The county’s Board of Supervisors adopted an urgency ordinance Tuesday allowing for enforcement of penalties for violating orders.

In a press release, the county said they will begin increasing “implementation of enforcement measures focused on businesses and organizations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the community.”

The county has seen a large increase in cases over the past four weeks, with total cases growing by more than 200%, the release said. So, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the county developed an enforcement strategy with the cities of Davis, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland.

While they will primarily focus on education, the county said if violations or non-compliance persist, the may take enforcement actions. Those actions include:

Public Communication : Provide information to the public identifying any organization or business in non-compliance.

: Provide information to the public identifying any organization or business in non-compliance. Urgency Ordinance/Fines : Enforceable by the County. The County’s Board of Supervisors adopted an urgency ordinance on July 7 allowing for the enforcement of penalties for violating Public Health Orders ranging from $25 – $500 for non-commercial violators and from $250 – $10,000 for commercial violators. The ordinance is enforceable by the County within the cities, which may also adopt similar ordinances to expand the enforcement options available to their staff.

: Enforceable by the County. The County’s Board of Supervisors adopted an urgency ordinance on July 7 allowing for the enforcement of penalties for violating Public Health Orders ranging from $25 – $500 for non-commercial violators and from $250 – $10,000 for commercial violators. The ordinance is enforceable by the County within the cities, which may also adopt similar ordinances to expand the enforcement options available to their staff. Misdemeanors : May be issued by city police departments or Sheriff’s Office with prosecution by the District Attorney.

: May be issued by city police departments or Sheriff’s Office with prosecution by the District Attorney. Business Closure : Enforceable by County Counsel or the local Health Officer.

: Enforceable by County Counsel or the local Health Officer. Civil Action : Enforceable by County Counsel or City Attorney and may include seeking court orders to shut non-compliant businesses down until compliance is assured.

This announcement comes days after the county decided to shut down all bars and some indoor activities. While 19 counties were told by the state to halt indoor dining due to increasing cases, Yolo County voluntarily closed businesses for at least three weeks.

County officials said last week the country is “likely to exceed the elevated disease transmission criteria on the State of California’s County Data Monitoring.” As of Monday afternoon, Yolo County had 705 reported cases, 29 of which were reported Monday, and 26 deaths.

The county expects education will work in most cases and enforcement will only be needed for severe violations or repeat offenders.