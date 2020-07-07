PENN VALLEY (CBS13) — A search is on for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at Western Gateway Park, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident happened back on the evening of July 3. According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, a young Penn Valley woman reported that she had befriended a man at the park earlier in the day, then was sexually assaulted.

Deputies immediately responded to the park to ensure the woman’s safety and to start investigating.

Over the weekend, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Grass Valley resident Christopher Smith. He has still not been located by detectives.

Anyone who sees Smith or knows where he might be is asked to contact detectives at (530 265-1594.