AUBURN (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a vehicle crashed into an Auburn residence Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Cherry Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Auburn police say no one was hurt.

Police are urging people to avoid the area for the time being as they work on clearing the scene. Expect delays if you do try to get through the area.