STOCKTON (CBS13) — A young Stockton man is under arrest after officers discovered several illegal firearms in his home, police say.

According to Stockton police, officers arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that happened earlier on Monday near San Pasqual Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue.

Officers soon searched the suspect’s home and discovered the stash of illegal firearms.

At least two rifles and a handgun with an extended clip were seized.

The suspect, 20-year-old Oscar Hernandez, was arrested and is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm and other weapons charges. Police say he also had outstanding warrants.