SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sky watchers, you’re in for a treat if you wake up early enough.

Comet Neowise is shining bright enough to be easily seen by the naked eye. The celestial sight was expected to reach peak visibility by mid-July, but it’s already causing quite a show.

The comet being relatively close to the sun at the moment is the reason it’s shining so bright, astronomers say. As we get further into July, Comet Neowise will get closer to the earth and get even brighter – but, as with all comets, astronomers warn that it could fizzle out before then.

People are already seeing Comet Neowise with the naked eye, including local space photographer Andrew McCarthy.

Your best bet to see it is to wake up before dawn (the best time being after 4 a.m.) and look towards the northeast horizon. A clears view of the horizon will be needed. For the moment, Comet Neowise is in the constellation of Taurus.

This means, if you’re in Sacramento, you’ll need to look in the direction of Roseville.

While no telescope will be needed to see the comet, astronomers say a simple pair of binoculars will give the best view.