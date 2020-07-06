VALLEJO (CBS13) — Police in Vallejo are investigating a possible kidnapping incident after a young woman reportedly yelled “Helped me, help me, don’t let him take me!”

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon in the area of Rotary Way and Cadloni Lane.

Vallejo police say multiple people saw the incident where a woman, believed to be between 17-20 years old, got out of a car and ran up to an apartment rental office. She reportedly screamed “Help me!” before a young man also got out of the car and chased her down.

@VallejoPd is investigating a possible kidnapping 7/5/20 @ 5:38 PM in the area of Rotary Way & Cadloni Ln. Suspect witnessed fleeing scene w/ victim in a silver Infiniti sedan license plate # 8DMN284 after assaulting victim & forcibly pushing her back in car. If seen, call 911. pic.twitter.com/vklc3dNQB5 — VallejoPD (@VallejoPd) July 6, 2020

Witnesses reported seeing the man grab the woman by the hair, punch her several times, then force her back into the car.

Someone was able to get a photo of the suspect’s car before they took off. Officers were able to spot the car — a silver Infiniti sedan with the temporary California license plate number 8DMN284 — near Redwood Street and North Camino Alto and tried to chase it, but the suspect hit the gas and sped onto Interstate 80. The suspect hasn’t been seen since.

The incident is still under investigation, police say. Anyone who sees the suspect’s vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.