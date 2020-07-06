SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A nationwide shortage of COVID-19 testing materials will force local test sites to close temporarily, according to the Sacramento County Health Director.

At least five test sites in Sacramento county have already been impacted by the shortage. Doctors say this should worry people because that means there will be people out in the community who have the virus but don’t know it and are spreading it.

Right now Sacramento is doing about 16,000 tests a week. That’s a large increase from when this pandemic first started, but Sacramento County Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson says we should be doing closer to 30,000 tests or more per week —

double the current rate.

Dr. Bielenson says the Latino community is disproportionately affected by the virus right now. They are seeing a huge increase in cases, which are reportedly due to a mix of family gatherings and the fact that many in the Latino community are essential workers.

“We need to be able to test those people fairly regularly because they are the ones who have to work all the time. They are not working from home like I am,” Bielenson said.

Dr. Beilenson says coronavirus cases are growing faster now than they ever have been in this pandemic. According to county data, the number of cases in Sacramento has increased 851% in the last three months.

According to the Sacramento County health department, the following testing sites are affected by the material shortage: