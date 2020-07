JoJo’s Hawaiian Fried ChickenAshley Williams is in Lincoln checking out the menu at JoJo's Hawaiian Fried Chicken food truck!

14 hours ago

Energy-Saving Tips at HomeTina is talking with lifestyle expert Libier Reynolds about how you can beat the summer heat without draining your wallet!

14 hours ago

Peaceful Patio, ParadiseIt's National Hawaii Day! Since we are celebrating all day, we stopping by a peaceful patio in Elk Grove that offers the feeling of paradise!

14 hours ago

Pidgin 101It’s National Hawaii Day, and Jordan is teaching us a couple of things abut Hawaii’s most unique dialect, Pidgin, with the help of his brother Wayne!

14 hours ago

Teen's Tunes Weekend: 1990Tina challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.

15 hours ago