LINCOLN (CBS13) — A suspected methamphetamine dealer has been arrested in Lincoln, police say.

Lincoln police say officers contacted the man in a parking lot along the 100 block of Gateway Drive.

Finding out that he was on probation, officers searched the man and discovered a stash of meth, baggies, and a scale. In total, police say about 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, .8 grams of heroin, a pipe, and 70 small ziplock bags were seized.

The man, 28-year-old Lincoln resident Jacob Schneider, was arrested and is facing several drug charges.

Schneider has been booked into South Placer Jail and is being held on $120,000 bail.