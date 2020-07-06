FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A three-alarm grass fire is burning dangerously close to homes in Fairfield.

The blaze started around 4:40 p.m., according to the Fairfield Fire Department. It’s threatening homes in the area of Mountain Meadow Drive. It’s unknown whether any homes have been burned.

While some evacuations were ordered for the area, a list of the streets affected has not been issued.

Helicopter footage showed residents in their backyards with fire hoses, trying to keep the fire from reaching their property.

This is a developing story.