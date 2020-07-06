FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A three-alarm grass fire is burning dangerously close to homes in Fairfield.

The blaze started around 4:40 p.m., according to the Fairfield Fire Department. It’s threatening homes in the area of Mountain Meadow Drive. It’s unknown whether any homes have been burned.

According to Cal Fire, the Mountain Meadow Fire is approximately 50 acres.

Fairfield Police said the following residential streets were evacuated:

Scotch Pine Ct

Early Amber Ct

Sierra Ct

Link Rd between Cordelia Rd and Pittman Rd are closed.

Cordelia Rd between Link Rd and Thomason Ln is closed.

Helicopter footage showed residents in their backyards with fire hoses, trying to keep the fire from reaching their property.

Smoke from the fire is being blown through the delta and into Sacramento, creating hazy conditions Monday evening.

This is a developing story.