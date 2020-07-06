FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A three-alarm grass fire burned dangerously close to homes in Fairfield Monday evening.

The blaze started around 4:40 p.m., according to the Fairfield Fire Department. It’s threatening homes in the area of Mountain Meadow Drive. It’s unknown whether any homes have been burned.

According to Cal Fire, the Mountain Meadow Fire is approximately 50 acres.

Fairfield Police evacuated several streets including Scotch Pine Ct, Early Amber Ct, and Sierra Ct. Evacuations were lifted around 7:30 p.m. and residents were being let back into their homes. Approximately 30 homes were evacuated.

Residents are being let back into their homes after evacuations in #Fairfield from a vegetation fire threatening homes in the area of Mountain Meadow Drive. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/rPrpQHYnfv — Velena Jones (@velenajones) July 7, 2020

Firefighters say the wind shifted the fire toward vegetation and away from homes. Crews are still working on hot spots and a main problem area.

Helicopter footage showed residents in their backyards with fire hoses, trying to keep the fire from reaching their property.

Smoke from the fire was blown through the delta and into Sacramento, creating hazy conditions Monday evening.

This is a developing story.