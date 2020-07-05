STOCKTON (CBS13) – Crews battled a fire in Stockton authorities say burned multiple homes and caused evacuations on Sunday.

“Devastating during this time of all times,” Charles Walker, whose home was damaged in the fire, said. “I was hoping that it wasn’t my house and, of all things, my car is in the garage, which the garage wasn’t touched.”

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started in the 2300 block of Cemetery Lane.

“When I saw it earlier and I’m thinking how far it was; I didn’t think it would get this far,” Walker said.

The Stockton Fire Department said the fire impacted homes in the area of Berkeley Avenue and Stanford Avenue and at least 8 homes in total were damaged.

“You couldn’t even see anything there was so much smoke,” Angel Bridges, a neighbor who was evacuated, said.

“A neighbor came and she was like, ‘Hey, the field in the back looks like it’s burning.’ But it wasn’t by our house yet. That’s when I went to the back to try to water stuff down in case it would go,” Paul Soria, a neighbor whose brother-in-law’s home was damaged, said.

Evacuations were issued for Taft and Marshall avenues and Stanford and College avenues. Taft and Marshall evacuations were lifted in the afternoon.

“I guess it hasn’t really hit me yet. I’m just glad my mom got out safe. She’s 87 so I appreciate the law enforcement, the sheriff’s department. They got her out,” Walker said.

Authorities said evacuees were being sent to West Lane Bowl.

The sheriff’s office said PG&E is working to restore power in the area and residents may be able to return to their homes by midnight.

Somehow people are trying to find the light through it all.

“Every neighbor was helping everyone. Everyone was helping everyone. It was like our whole community came together here,” Bridges said.

“What else can I say? This is material stuff. I can get some more of that,” Walker said.

Authorities are working with The Red Cross and Cal OES to find temporary shelter for those displaced.

Stockton Fire Department told CBS13 two civilians were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were injured.