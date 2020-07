Question of the DayCourtney wants to know, what is your favorite: red, white or blue food?

14 hours ago

Fig & IvyFig and ivy collective is a size-inclusive boutique designed to help women feel good in their own skin! Julissa Ortiz is in Roseville with a look at their sweet deals.

14 hours ago

Protest Planned To Keep Columbus Statue At State CapitolA rally is planned at the state capitol Friday afternoon calling for the Christopher Columbus statue to stay put. It comes amid reports that the statue of Columbus and Queen Isabella, which was ordered to be removed last month due to social unrest, could possibly end up in Spain.

14 hours ago

Sacramento ZooAshley Williams is at the Sacramento Zoo this morning learning about their new safety guidelines!

15 hours ago

Choose The News Pt 2: The LeftoversJohn has all the stories the Hosts' didn't choose in 'Choose Your News'--leftover edition.

15 hours ago