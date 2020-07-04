SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento county recorded another daily coronavirus record with an additional 333 cases reported since Friday.

The county has now reported a total of 4,004 cases over the course of the pandemic, as of Saturday. The previous largest daily increase occurred on Monday when the county reported an additional 228 cases.

According to COVID-19 statistics on the county’s website, 128 people who tested positive are currently in the hospital, with 34 patients in ICU.

A total of 102,833 specimens have been tested with a 3.1% positivity rate, according to county data as of June 30. That same data showed that over the last seven days ending on June 30, nearly 15,972 specimens were tested with a 5.3% positivity rate.

Overall, California has reported over 251,000 positive cases as of Saturday, and the U.S. has reported over 2,836,000 cases