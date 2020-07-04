ELK GROVE (CBS13) – With one of the only fireworks shows in the Sacramento area, the City of Elk Grove made it a point to try and make a celebration possible with people watching from home.

Families around the community celebrated Independence Day, independently, with a holiday at home. Jonathan Slattery enjoyed the day with family.

“Definitely feels different than other years,” Slattery said. “You have to keep your circle closer.”

But as cities around the Sacramento region let their booming 4th celebrations fizzle, the City of Elk Grove went a different route.

“We got creative – how can we still shoot off fireworks and give our residents something to celebrate?” Jodie Moreno, the city’s events coordinator said.

All folks in Elk Grove needed to do was walk outside and look up. The goal of the show was to make fireworks visible around town as they launched from a secret, central location where no large groups could gather.

“We couldn’t do it in person and we wanted to find another way for people to make their holiday weekend a little more fun,” Moreno said.

Celebrations are typically held at Elk Grove Regional Park, a place Slattery has fond memories of.

“We used to always park our lawn chairs and our family used to watch the fireworks,” he said.

It sat mostly empty Saturday night but is normally packed with thousands waiting for a spectacular sight. Instead, families like Sierra Skye’s barbecued while spread out from others.

“I’m glad to hear they’re doing something different,” Skye said. Her family also reminded kids what the day means to them.

“Fourth of July isn’t just about fireworks,” Sonia Serna said. “It’s about people doing what we want to do and live.”

Fireworks and family in Elk Grove proved some traditions can’t be taken away by a global pandemic.