SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews are mopping up flames after a vegetation fire in the Sloughhouse area.

The fire happened in the area of Meiss Road in Sacramento County after a power line reportedly broke, fell to the ground, and touched off the five-acre grass fire.

Firefighters from Wilton, Cal Fire, and Sac Metro fire departments assisted in firefighting efforts.

SMUD workers are at the scene repairing the line. They’re also trying to determine what caused it to snap.