SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman was shot in South Sacramento on Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a Mack Road apartment complex, according to Sacramento police. A woman was found with a gunshot wound.

She is expected to survive.

The apartment where the woman was shot is directly across the street from an apartment complex where a teen was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say there is no indication that the two incidents are connected.

The earlier shooting involved a 17-year-old male. Police went to the apartment complex in the 5500 block of Mack Road around 10:30 p.m. and found the injured teen. He was rushed to a local hospital to be treated but later died.

Police were able to arrest another 17-year-old male who was believed to be a suspect in that shooting. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on homicide charges.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the teen’s shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.