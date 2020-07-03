SONORA (CBS13) – An off-duty Sonora police officer was dragged by a vehicle while trying to stop suspected shoplifters earlier this week.

The incident happened Wednesday around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the business in the 600 block of S. Washington Street. A store employee says they confronted 29-year-old Justine Olkerill of Twain Harte at his vehicle after the employee claimed Olkerill allegedly shoplifted from the store.

According to a Sonora Police Department statement, the store employee recognized a nearby off-duty Sonora police officer an asked for help. Just then, a second subject, 22-year-old Michael Martin of Twain Harte, came out of the store. The officer then identified himself as an officer and showed the men his credentials. Olkerill allegedly refused to follow the commands of the officer and Martin attempted to step in between the officer and Olkerill and also refused to follow directions, police say. Olkerill got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, put it in reverse, accelerated backward, and trapped the officer against the open door, say police. The officer was dragged a short distance by the vehicle before managing to get free.

Olkerill drove off. The Officer was able to walk away from the incident with minor injuries.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and arrested Martin on suspicion of resisting, obstructing, and delaying a police officer. Olkerill later returned to the scene and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and shoplifting.

Olkerill was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail on $40,000 bail, while Martin was booked at the jail on $5,000 bail.