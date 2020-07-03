5 A.M. Club MemberCourtney announces our 5 A.M. Club Member of the day!

2 hours ago

Show & Tell: Happy ‘Wow’ DayCody is showing us something cool.

3 hours ago

John Head-kovichA legendary animated series returns and the Good Day crew has some things to say about it.

19 hours ago

Virtual Classes at the Woodland Opera HouseDina speaks to the Woodland Opera House about their virtual classes they offer.

21 hours ago

Black Lives Matter DiscussionThe following is a commercial-free, 30 minute discussion of the Black Lives Matter movement with participation from viewers on Facebook live, recorded earlier this week. The full discussion can also be found on the Good Day Facebook page.

22 hours ago