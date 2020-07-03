SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire in Sacramento on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Bell Street around 4:30 a.m. It damaged a car and a structure near the complex and scorched the side of an adjacent apartment building.

Residents helped each other get out of the apartments safely.

“I was asleep and my boyfriend just yells, ‘hurry, hurry, there is a fire, we need to get out,’ I took my 18-month-old son out and I was right in front and it was sparking and everybody was running, the downstairs neighbors were telling people to get out, there’s a fire, just trying to get everybody out safely,” said Catalina, a resident.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.