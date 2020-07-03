ELK GROVE (CBS13) – People gathered with candles in hand as the sun went down to remember 19-year-old Seth Smith. Smith graduated from Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove. The High School theater community organized a private candlelight vigil in Smith’s honor on the eve of his birthday. He would have turned 20 on July 4th.

“He touched a lot of people in positive ways and so they really wanted to have a time to remember him,” said his mother, Michelle Rode-Smith.

Rode-Smith wants answers. It’s been two and a half weeks since he was found shot and killed just a mile from his new apartment in Berkeley. It was late at night around 11:30 on June 15 when he was gunned down and his family says there are still no leads.

“The Berkeley police have said he was simply walking and he was shot in the back of the head. So we just want answers. If anyone knows anything I would just really like them to come forward,” said Rode-Smith.

Smith was set to start his third year at UC Berkeley. Always a lover of theater and cooking, Smith actually chose to double major in history and economics. It was a choice that surprised his Mom until she heard why.

“He saw it as a way, as a medium to which he could work on the world and work on relationships with people and make it a better place to be,” said Rode-Smith.

A young man who wanted to make the world a better place, gunned down while simply out walking. His family and his community are now left wondering why and who would be so brutal.

“It’s important that I get his name out there and keep it out there because we have no leads on who would kill my son. He was not hurtful to anyone. He did nothing,” said Rode-Smith.

Rode-Smith said the family will hold another service next week.