YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A deadly crime spree in Yuba County claimed the life of an innocent man.

Deputies said 44-year-old Michael Sanchez was hit and killed on his motorcycle Tuesday night by a suspect fleeing the scene of a shooting just minutes earlier. The suspect is still on the run.

According to a crash report, Sanchez was stopped at a red light on North Beale road when William Henson hit him from behind. Deputies said before he hit and killed Michael, Henson had gotten into a fight at a motel off North Beale. That’s when fired were shots at a woman who was injured.

Sanchez’s family said he was a father and lover of great photography. He leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter, whom he was very close with.

“He was my little brother, but man I could call on him for anything. And now he’s gone. And someone took him from me,” said Jennifer Crawford, Sanchez’s sister. “One minute I’m mad and the next my heart is just in pieces. I’m trying to process the fact that he’s gone.”

The Gold Sox honored Michael ahead of their game Thursday, his family standing in his honor. He was the go-to photographer not just for the baseball team, but Yuba County and beyond.

“His career was taking off. He did MMA fighters, he’s flown down to Vegas to do photoshoots at ringside,” said Drew Crawford, Sanchez’s brother-in-law.

Michael’s girlfriend Connie Bernethy worked alongside him. She said Michael helped her see the bright side of things. She and his sister Jennifer cope with their grief together.

“He was honestly the most caring loving person that was taken way too soon. And I would do anything to have him back here,” Bernethy said.

One of the hardest parts right now is knowing the suspect is still out there. Police, and most of all Sanchez’s family, need people to speak up.

“So please, I’m begging you, if you have any leads or know where this individual is at. Please notify the authorities,” Crawford said.

The family started a go fund me to help Sanchez‘s daughter.