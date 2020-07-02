SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The continued surge of the coronavirus pandemic has impacted several fireworks shows in and around the Sacramento area. Here’s what’s canceled and what’s still going on.

Happening

Elk Grove Socially-Distant Independence Day: City officials encourage residents to view the show from where they live as large gatherings are not permitted. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. at a new secret location with larger firework shells at higher displays for greater visibility through the city.

Folsom Star-Spangled Drive-In: The firework show is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. at Folsom Ranch, just south of Highway 50. Attendees will park inside and catch the show in a socially-distant manner. Tickets are $40 per carload and $50 at the gate.

Yuba-Sutter Fireworks Show: The display starts at 9:30 p.m. from Beckwourth-Riverfront Park in Marysville. The park will be closed to the public, but officials said the show will be visible to both counties on each side of the river.

Oroville 4th of July Fireworks Display: Instead of brightening up the sky over Lake Oroville, this year’s display has been moved to the Oroville Airport due to coronavirus closures. The show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Canceled

The following cities will not be hosting fireworks displays: