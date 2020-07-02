EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Looking for a new place to call home? A sprawling estate just hit the market and could set the record as the highest-priced real estate sale ever in El Dorado Hills.
Balancia, “El Dorado Hills’ Most Breathtaking Estate,” is located inside the gates of the Serrano Country Club. The 15,000-foot property sits on more than two acres and has a guest suite with its own private entrance.
There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and even an elevator with a dumbwaiter. All for an asking price of $5.4 million.
Swipe through pictures of the property below:
1 Courtyard Night LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
2 Courtyard Vertical LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
3 Guest room patio LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
4 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
5 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
6 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
7 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
8 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
9 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
10 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
11 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
12 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
13 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
14 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
15 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
16 Garden LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
17 Great Room LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
18 Court yard covered porch LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
19 Breeze Way LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
20 Game Room LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
21 Kitchen LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
22 Kitchen LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
23 Kitchen LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
24 Staircase LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
25 Out door grill LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
26 Sanctuary LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
27 Master Bedroom LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
28 Master bathroom LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
29 Master bedroom Shower LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
30 Library LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
31Guest Bedroom LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
32 Side Room LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
33 Garage A LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
34 Garage B LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
35 Garage C LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
36 Garage D LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
37 Dinning room A LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
38 Dinning Room B LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
39 Family Room A LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
40 Family Room B LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
41 Bedroom A LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
42 Bedroom B LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
43 Bathroom A LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
44 Elevator A LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
45 Elevator B LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
46 Courtyard day LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
47 Front exterior A LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
48 Front exterior B LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
49 Front Path LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
50 Laundry Room B LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)
51 Laundry room A LR(credit: Jon Yoffie)