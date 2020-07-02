EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Looking for a new place to call home? A sprawling estate just hit the market and could set the record as the highest-priced real estate sale ever in El Dorado Hills.

Balancia, “El Dorado Hills’ Most Breathtaking Estate,” is located inside the gates of the Serrano Country Club. The 15,000-foot property sits on more than two acres and has a guest suite with its own private entrance.

There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and even an elevator with a dumbwaiter. All for an asking price of $5.4 million.

Swipe through pictures of the property below: