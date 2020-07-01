SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — From high school football to soccer clubs, many kids are back to team drills and training, but the state tells CBS13 those teams are violating state health orders and could be guilty of a misdemeanor.

This is not updated guidance. In fact, the state says the drills were never allowed.

The California Department of Public Health says even socially-distanced drills in counties with variances are not currently allowed, which comes as a surprise to many counties. CBS13 has evidence the state privately gave some counties the go-ahead for youth sports drills weeks ago, but now the state is recanting without explanation.

In a report on June 12, CBS13 began investigating youth sports guidelines after learning a Placer County soccer club violated the state order by holding indoor trainings. But just moments before our story aired, the county sent us updated state guidance allowing distanced drills.

CBS13 has now obtained this communication between the California Department of Public Health and Placer County from that day. Placer specifically asked, “Are distanced drills and conditioning activities allowed for youth?” And the health officer responded, “Yes, … provided they comply with the gym and fitness center guidance.”

We’ve learned state told Yolo County the same thing. But a closer look at that fitness guidance shows it does not apply to youth sports, so we asked the state to clarify.

Meanwhile, Placer, Yolo, and other counties gave teams the go-ahead to start modified distanced drills and conditioning.

But now, weeks later, the state tells CBS13, “no recreational team sports or youth sports are permitted and the fitness guidance is not to be used for team sports activities,” adding Placer County has been informed.

“As a parent, we’re trying to do the best we can, but it is confusing,” Chris Champlin said. “We’re hearing different things from different public agencies, from the city to the counties to the state.”

Champlin’s son’s soccer team is returning to what they thought were now-authorized distance drills. And he’s not alone, from high school football, to cheer teams, drills and conditioning have resumed across the state. It’s something many have been desperate for after months on lockdown.

“I think it’s healthy not only for their physical and mental health, but those for socialization as well,” Champlin said.

Placer County declined an interview, but tells CBS13, “We would hope that if the state is now saying their previous language was in error, they would make that correction and provide clear, specific, publicly-available guidance.”

The state said that guidance would be provided “at a later time,” clarifying that in the meantime anyone violating an executive order “shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

“Frankly, having been in law enforcement, I’m not sure what agency is going to want to go out there and write citations,” Champlin said. “And who do you cite? The parents, the coaches, the leagues?”

The state didn’t clarify, but even counties that are not allowing distanced drills at this time say their enforcement is education-based.

So far no, none of the counties allowing these drills has issued a public correction. Nor has the state, so parents and teams are left to figure it out for themselves.