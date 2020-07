Sing it To MeTina tests the Hosts' on their lyrical skills!

6 minutes ago

We Rock the SpectrumWe Rock the Spectrum is an awesome sensory gym in Placerville that's excepting kiddos for summer camp! Ashley Williams was live for a preview!

19 minutes ago

5 A.M. Club MemberTina announces our 5 A.M. Club Member of the day!

28 minutes ago

Show & TellCody is showing us something cool.

31 minutes ago

1 Dead After Manteca CrashThe car ended up wedged behind a big rig.

2 hours ago