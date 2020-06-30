GRASS VALLEY(CBS13) — The search has intensified for Grass Valley 26-year-old Joseph McCormack, who has been missing for more than a month.

“It had been two weeks since I heard from him, which is not like Joey, he knows that I worry if I don’t hear from him so he checks in weekly,” said Heather McCormack.

Those weekly check-ins from Joseph McCormack suddenly stopped after May 11th. That’s the last time Heather McCormack talked to her son Joey.

“I got information a couple of weeks later which led me to the police department that something may have happened to him,” Heather said.

Have you seen Joseph McCormack? The 26-year-old was last seen in the Loma Rica Drive area near the airport in Grass Valley. An investigation is now ramping up with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office picking up his case. They tell CBS13 Joey may be harmed @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/4lhj85BRZJ — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) June 30, 2020

Her son’s case first reported to the Grass Valley Police Department and was recently picked up by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office following a tip that Joey may have been seen in the area of Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road.

The sheriff’s office is looking into whether foul play is involved, telling CBS13 they have reason to believe he may be harmed or worse.

READ ALSO: CHP Finds Missing Colorado Boy, Mother During Traffic Stop In Stockton

“Some information came forward to our agency to lead us to believe that something may have happened to Joey,” said Sergeant Mike Sullivan with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Since Joey has been missing for over a month, we wanted to know why his case is just now being shared with the community.

“Information isn’t always pushed out right away just because at that time they may not really know what’s going on or why he is missing or whether it’s a voluntary missing,” said Sgt. Sullivan.

Right now, it’s not believed Joey took off on his own.

Heather now spends her emotionally-charged days sharing information about her missing son on social media, posting flyers around town and focusing on the present

“Wake up crying, go to bed crying,” Heather explained. “I don’t know. I don’t want to go to think the worst right now.”