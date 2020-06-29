Good Day Rewind 6/29/20In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!

1 hour ago

Timeless ThrillsTimeless Thrills in Downtown Sacramento is now open for appointment shopping, and Julissa is there checking out the goods!

1 hour ago

COVID Cleaning Sutter Street SteakhouseLori Wallace is in Folsom checking out the menu at Sutter Street Steakhouse, and learning what they’re doing to keep their customers and staff safe amidst the pandemic.

1 hour ago

Teen's Tunes: RockTina challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Teen's Tunes.

1 hour ago

Picasso’s DeliJohn is talking to Jordi Camps, Owner of Picasso’s Deli! They are back open for business, serving you the best sandwiches and art in Modesto!

2 hours ago