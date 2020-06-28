LODI (CBS13) – A nursing center in Lodi reported 50 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents as well as 1 death.

Arbor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said in a news release on Sunday that 35 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.

“We share this information because we believe it is important to everyone’s health and well-being to keep our residents, families, staff and the public fully informed,” the news release read.

Further information regarding the deceased resident was not released.

The nursing center said they are committed to facility-wide testing of staff and residents.