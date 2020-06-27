Jax Ryder Soto
IG: @jaxryderbass
Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash
Today!
Register and donate at http://www.SSPCA.org/Dash
Schedule of Events:
7:00 AM – Getting Ready for the Walk
9:00 AM – LIVE Broadcast on Facebook
9:30 AM – 2k/5k Walk Photo/Video Share
10:00 AM – Bark in the Park Virtual Festival
11:00 AM – Costume Contest
12:00 PM – Best Trick Contest
4:00 PM – After Pawty (At Ease and Bike Dog Breweries)
https://www.facebook.com/SacSPCADoggyDash/
Flatstick Pub – DOCO
Now OPEN!
630 K St #3
Sacramento
(916) 872-0772
https://www.tipsyputt.com
Scent by Kennadi
http://www.stockmarketca.com/
Yarn Circus
http://www.stockmarketca.com/
Thai Terrace
1596 Howe Ave
Sacramento
(916) 550-2248
Convoy of Hope
convoyofhope.org
Midtown Vanguard Jazz Series Presents
A Peter Petty Pandemic ‘Palooza!
Sunday, June 28, 2020
A Facebook livestreaming Concert Event
Tickets $15.00 – Eventbrite.com
FB Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/a-peter-petty-pandemic-palooza/259800165466442/
Tickets @ Eventbrite.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-peter-petty-pandemic-palooza-an-mvj-television-live-stream-event-tickets-108873527652?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sarah Dandashy
@askaconcierge
http://www.askaconcierge.tv