STOCKTON (CBS13) – A march against ICE occurred in Stockton on Saturday as demonstrators gathered to protest children locked in cages.

Demonstrators started moving down El Dorado Street at approximately 2 p.m.

On Friday, California Judge Dolly Gee ordered that all children be released from ICE custody due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a bigger thing with ICE not following all policies, breaking rules because people are illegal,” Alfonzo, a protester, said. “They’re still human, doesn’t make them animals.”

Protesters say some children are set to be released on July 17, but no formal legislation has been passed.