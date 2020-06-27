MODESTO (CBS13) – A coronavirus outbreak has occurred at a homeless facility in Modesto.

The Modesto Gospel Mission said there have been nine reported cases over the last several days among the facility’s men’s programs.

Officials said there were zero reported cases at the facility prior to this outbreak.

“We have asked each guest to self-isolate at the Mission and we will attend to their needs as they arise,” the facility said in a news release.

The facility said all non-essential employees are working from home and access to the main building is restricted to employees and those residing there.

All staff and every man in each of the programs have been tested and those tests will continue on a weekly basis until cleared by county health officials.

A second building is being designated as a quarantine center for those who test positive, Modesto Gospel Mission said.

Further details on the positive cases were not released.