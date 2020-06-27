ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – If walls could talk, they’d have a lot to say at Paul Wagner Big & Tall. Roseville’s longest-running store has been around since 1908 and on Saturday, the doors were closed for good.

“I made more friends in here than you can imagine,” said co-owner John Wagner.

John ran the store with his brother, Jim Wagner. While many stores have buckled under the pandemic, that’s not the case here. For John and Jim, it was merely a signal that it was a good time to retire.

“It’s been a good run. When we started our store, we had about five menswear stores and we’re the only one left in this area,” Jim said.

Even online shopping couldn’t match them.

“If they buy online, they have a problem because they never knew what size they were. I could look at a person and tell you what size they took and that’s what people loved about this store,” John said.

Now with no more sizing or counting receipts, the Wagners aren’t exactly sure what’s next.

“Taking care of our grandkids, traveling a little bit that’s about all I figured out so far,” Jim said.

“I got grandkids I’m going to enjoy them and just not have to get up in the morning and not get up for work sounds pretty good to me,” John said.

For a store that’s survived 112 years, the Wagners say their secret is that they put their customers first.

“That’s probably the story of our success. We really knew what our customers wanted and we were able to provide if for them, so that’s why we survived as long as we did,” John said.