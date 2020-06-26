SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two bars in the Lavender Heights neighborhood of Midtown Sacramento are temporarily closing after learning a customer who visited last week tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, Badlands and The Depot posted to Facebook, saying the customer tested positive for COVID-19 three days after his visit on June 19. The bars said they will be closing to do a detailed cleaning of the businesses and allow the staff to be tested.

“This is a precautionary decision we have taken upon ourselves to ensure the safety and health of our community. We encourage everyone who is venturing back into restaurants, bars, and retail establishments to get tested,” the businesses wrote.

The customer told the businesses they wore a mask and had little interaction outside of their pod.

Per health guidelines, the businesses said they have been monitoring temperatures for staff and customers, requiring masks, encouraging social distancing, and providing hand sanitizing stations.