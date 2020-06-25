Town Today App
Whatcha Drinkin’ w/ Bar Baby Co.
Website – http://www.barbabyco.com
Instagram – @barbabyco
Email – cheers@barbabyco.com
Phone Number – 916.513.5244
MASTERS OF ILLUSION
8-9 PM on CW31
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Sacramento Loaves & Fishes
http://www.sacloaves.org/
Tree Top Sac
Greenbrier Rd and Shell St
West Sacramento
(916) 893-1596
http://www.treetopsac.com
Soft opening Discount 20% Code: treetop20percent — Season Passes, Summer Camps, Team Building, Field Trips
E: climb@treetopsac.com
Insta: treetop_sac FB: Tree Top Sac
Open from Wednesday-Friday
9:30am-1:00pm (last climbing starts at 11:00am) and 2:00pm-6:30pm (last climbing starts at 4:30pm)
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St Sac 95820
Congregation B’nai Israel
3600 Riverside Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95818
Camp Nefesh
https://www.campnefesh.com/
On Facebook – Camp Nefesh
On Instagram – @campnefesh
On Twitter – @CampNefesh
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Grand Final Virtual Silent Auction
Now through Saturday, June 27th at 2pm.
http://www.HelpMeFightCancer.org
https://www.helpmefightcancer.org/silent-auction/