NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Northern California counties worked together Wednesday afternoon to help get a critically ill coronavirus patient medicine that could help their recovery.

Nevada County requested mutual aid Wednesday afternoon, seeking remdesivir, a medication that has been shown to help coronavirus patients. According to a press release, Santa Clara County responded to that call for help and worked with Stanford Health Care to allocate the six vials of remdesivir needed for treatment.

In an effort to get the medicine to the patient, Nevada County worked with Mountain Lion Aviation to donate a crew and plane, and the Truckee Tahoe Airport donated gas for the transport, the release said.

By late Wednesday night, the remdesivir was taken from San Jose International Airport back to Truckee Tahoe airport and delivered to Tahoe Forest Hospital.

The current status of the patient is unknown at this time. Nevada County currently has 101 confirmed cases and one reported death.