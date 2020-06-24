Question of the DayTina wants to know, what new beverage has the Good Day crew tried?

14 hours ago

Sunshine Swim CenterLori is at Sunshine Swim Center in Elk Grove learning about their swim lessons for the little ones!

14 hours ago

Nail 'Em AppThe Fourth of July is right around the corner and fireworks sales are already happening. Illegal fireworks can now be reported through the app, Nail ‘Em. Dina has more!

14 hours ago

El Santo CantinaEl Santo Cantina is back open for business! The new downtown cantina opened just before the pandemic. Julissa has more!

14 hours ago

Cha Chas Dog Daycare, Pt, 2Cha Chas Dog Daycare is open for those who need a doggie-sitter. Lori is live with how they are safely taking in pets.

14 hours ago