CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Mike Pelley has a passion to find things underwater, not just anything, but lost treasures. He calls himself “Merman Mike.”

Pelley let CBS13 in his treasure room filled with computers, phones, toys and even a wallet complete with credit cards. They’re the valuables he’s found while also cleaning up Northern California’s waterways.

Merman Mike’s latest mission to find Bill Fitty’s $17,000 ring in the Sacramento River was most likely the most expensive and meaningful yet.

“We’re trying to find a valuable and precious ring that was given to me by my brother who passed away,” Fitty told the camera on Merman Mike’s YouTube channel.

The first plunge underwater wasn’t successful. Merman Mike is quick to remind people not to try missions like his, considering his equipment and experience. He had to resurface and come up with a new plan with his girlfriend helping, dropping a brick right where Fitty says he lost the ring so Merman Mike had an idea of where to look. It was a success and Fitty even returned the favor.

“I’m gonna give you $1,500 so you can get that metal detector,” Fitty said to Mike.

“I’m like getting choked up talking about it. Doing this has brought back the good in humanity in me because everyone I talk to is always so grateful and happy,” said Pelley.

He already knows what he’s going to do with his upgraded metal detector. He’s looking for two wedding rings his current equipment wasn’t able to detect. Now with an upgraded device, thanks to Fitty, he’s going to give it another shot.

Merman encourages people to check his social media sites to see if he’s found something you’ve been missing.

