LONE PINE (CBS13) — A preliminary 5.8-magnitude quake that struck near Lone Pine in Inyo County was felt all the way to Central California on Wednesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit a little after 10:30 a.m. PST.

Good morning! Check out the #ShakeAlert report for a M5.8 quake about 10 miles from Lonepine, CA. Alerts were delivered to wireless devices by @fema WEA and Apps. Did you get one? Please send us a pic! @Cal_OES https://t.co/Jol9nCuOqe pic.twitter.com/bFIjbXL51E — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) June 24, 2020

It was centered in the Owens Valley and was originally registered as a 6.0-magnitude quake. It has since been downgraded to the 5.8.

The shake map shows people feeling the earthquake all the way to the Central Valley.

Some people all the way up to Stockton have reported feeling some shaking.

No damage or injuries have been reported yet.

More information to come.