8 Cars Struck By Gunfire In Shooting At Elk Grove Apartment ComplexOfficers are investigating after a shooting left many cars damaged at an Elk Grove apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

50 minutes ago

Question of the DayTina wants to know, other than LEGOS, I also had ---- when I was a kid.

21 hours ago

Good Day Rewind 6/22/2020In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!

21 hours ago

Davis Art CampVirtual art camp thanks to Davis Art Center! An art kit with all the materials needed for the week is available for pick-up or delivery! Julissa is there with more!

21 hours ago

Giada ValentiAward winning Italian singer, Giada Valenti is performing alongside another amazing artist for a special two-part show. Tina's standing by with all the details.

21 hours ago