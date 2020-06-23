ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A heroic rescue has led to big recognition for an Elk Grove man credited for saving the lives of three people in a fiery car crash back in 2018. He’s now being awarded one of the highest civilian honors in the United States.

“I didn’t feel there was a choice. I felt like I had to do it,” Jeff Garrett said, in reference to the fiery crash he rescued three people from in October of 2018.

He woke up to the sounds of coughs and cries and found a burning truck not far from his home. He ultimately decided to try and pull a couple and their adult son out, one by one. Not long after, Garrett was hailed a local hero.

“To be honest with you, it wasn’t a surprise,” Elk Grove Police Department’s Jason Jimenez said. The officer knows Garrett personally, and says these efforts are true to his character.

“He’d asked himself if he needed to go back and get the fire extinguisher or hop over the wall and help those folks,” Jimenez said. “Thankfully – he decided he didn’t have time.”

While Elk Grove and its surrounding communities know Jeff as a hero — the whole country now will, too. He’s been chosen as one of 15 people nationwide to receive the high honor of a Carnegie Hero award for his life-saving efforts. He’ll receive a medal in the coming weeks.

Garrett said the moment he found out about the award was surreal.

“It’s just one of the best honors because of what it means,” Garrett said. “To be recognized for helping – it feels very good.”

But he remains humble and credits one of the victims for their help, too. The adult son in the crash told Garrett to save his parents, first. Due to the timing that decision, Garrett said, ultimately saved all of their lives.

“He left quite the mark on me because he was so selfless with the way he acted,” Garrett said.

Garrett also received a grant in conjunction with the medal and prestigious award. He plans to split it with the son he helped save that day, saying he’s just as much a hero.